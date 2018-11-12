National Bank Financial Increases NFI Group (NFI) Price Target to C$55.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s FY2018 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

NFI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.40.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI opened at C$41.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$38.59 and a 1-year high of C$61.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.