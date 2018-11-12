National Bank Financial Lowers Stuart Olson (SOX) Price Target to C$6.00

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stuart Olson’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Stuart Olson from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Stuart Olson from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Stuart Olson from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

SOX stock opened at C$5.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69. Stuart Olson has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$8.39.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$249.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$268.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stuart Olson will post 0.519999971168318 earnings per share for the current year.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

