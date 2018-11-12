National Commerce (NCOM) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of National Commerce in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.75.

NASDAQ:NCOM opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.10. National Commerce has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. National Commerce had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts predict that National Commerce will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of National Commerce by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Commerce by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,944,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Commerce by 62.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Commerce by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

National Commerce Corporation operates as the bank holding company for National Bank of Commerce that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals. The company offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings and time deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts.

