National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $23,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,197,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 76.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after acquiring an additional 289,998 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 262.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after acquiring an additional 280,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2,198.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

