Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,706 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Peak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.4% during the second quarter. Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 223.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $149.52 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $134.60 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

