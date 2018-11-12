Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in Health Care SPDR (XLV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLV) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 5.6% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 15.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 18.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 15,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLV opened at $92.95 on Monday. Health Care SPDR has a 52 week low of $78.74 and a 52 week high of $96.06.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/nations-financial-group-inc-ia-adv-boosts-holdings-in-health-care-spdr-xlv.html.

Health Care SPDR Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

