Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.5% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,999,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,299,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 637,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,980,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 635,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,003,000 after buying an additional 320,333 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after buying an additional 202,084 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:MTUM opened at $110.76 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/nations-financial-group-inc-ia-adv-grows-position-in-ishares-edge-msci-usa-momentum-factor-etf-mtum.html.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.