Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Celgene by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 209,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELG opened at $72.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $110.81.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. Analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CELG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

