Navigators Group (NAVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Navigators Group, Inc. is a holding company with twelve active wholly owned subsidiaries. They primarily write marine, onshore energy, engineering and construction insurance, and a contractors’ general liability program. As underwritten by Navigators, marine insurance includes hull, energy, liability and cargo; onshore energy primarily covers property damage with an emphasis on the oil and petrochemical sectors; and engineering and construction primarily covers construction projects including machinery, equipment and loss of use due to delays. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 target price on shares of Navigators Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigators Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVG opened at $69.30 on Friday. Navigators Group has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). Navigators Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $374.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navigators Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Navigators Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Navigators Group during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Navigators Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 99,492 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

