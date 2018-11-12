Navistar International Corp (NAV) Receives $45.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NAV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.40. 434,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,773. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.78. Navistar International had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Navistar International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,252,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after acquiring an additional 95,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navistar International by 1,317.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 809,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 752,772 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Navistar International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 5.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 450,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.