Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $103.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,408. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 2.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $2,075,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,680. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,705,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,902,000 after purchasing an additional 463,152 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,560,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,512,000 after purchasing an additional 845,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 176.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,401,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after purchasing an additional 241,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.