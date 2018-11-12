Neovasc (NVC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Neovasc (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at C$1.78 on Monday. Neovasc has a 1-year low of C$0.49 and a 1-year high of C$6.07.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

