NetApp (NTAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. NetApp has set its Q2 guidance at $0.94-1.00 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTAP opened at $81.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a 52 week low of $45.24 and a 52 week high of $88.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $621,442.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,358.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,451 shares of company stock worth $10,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

