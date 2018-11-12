Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,436,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,739,434,000 after acquiring an additional 619,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,290 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,523,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $987,868,000 after acquiring an additional 55,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $925,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,780,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $666,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.74.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $303.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $178.38 and a one year high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 8.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.10, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 21,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $7,361,323.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,842 shares of company stock worth $113,560,933. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

