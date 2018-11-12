Neuralstem (CUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Neuralstem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Neuralstem had a negative net margin of 1,401.80% and a negative return on equity of 75.90%.

Neuralstem, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

