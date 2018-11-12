NEXT plc (NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,061.50 ($66.14).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,450 ($71.21) to GBX 5,400 ($70.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,250 ($68.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

LON NXT opened at GBX 5,326 ($69.59) on Monday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,565 ($46.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,355 ($69.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

