Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 18,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total value of $849,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morningstar set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $185.94 on Monday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $186.58. The firm has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

