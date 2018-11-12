Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NINE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $205.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.71 million.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $40.39.

In related news, insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $617,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms recently commented on NINE. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Company Profile

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

