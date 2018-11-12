NiSource Inc. (NI) CFO Sells $62,832.00 in Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NI stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 492,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,334,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Barclays lowered their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

