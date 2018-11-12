NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. NIX has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and $90,852.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00006334 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Nanex. During the last week, NIX has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,357.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.87 or 0.03290228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.93 or 0.08001345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00794862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.67 or 0.01648788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00143897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.02084876 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00449304 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00028585 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 41,901,966 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

