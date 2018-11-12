Noah (NOAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 19th.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $121.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Noah to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Noah has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Noah stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Noah as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/noah-noah-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.