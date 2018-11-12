Noble Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (UUUU)

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 349,998 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,184,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 2,067,818 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,121,000.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

