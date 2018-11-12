Nomad Foods (NOMD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,405,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 702,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.