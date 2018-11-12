Nomura Analysts Give Microchip Technology (MCHP) a $95.00 Price Target

Nomura set a $95.00 target price on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cfra restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.13 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3645 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,791.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,042,000 after buying an additional 582,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,616,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,132,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 114.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,486,000 after buying an additional 935,884 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,543,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after buying an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,332,000 after buying an additional 274,241 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

