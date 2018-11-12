Nord/LB Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €62.00 Price Target

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €73.15 ($85.06).

Shares of LXS stock traded down €1.60 ($1.86) on Monday, reaching €54.42 ($63.28). The stock had a trading volume of 450,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 12 month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

