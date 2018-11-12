Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,605 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.51% of Nordstrom worth $51,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $50,353,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1,958.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 889,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,074,000 after acquiring an additional 846,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 199.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,954,000 after acquiring an additional 629,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,490,000 after acquiring an additional 592,278 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $24,713,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,617.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,275 shares of company stock worth $13,048,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JWN. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a $59.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.76.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/nordstrom-inc-jwn-shares-bought-by-robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v.html.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.