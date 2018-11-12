North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 8,774.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,763 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 43.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,285.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 120,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,706 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,871,627.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $88.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

