Northern Trust Corp Buys 22,785 Shares of Vicor Corp (VICR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vicor by 1,286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $494,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,712,700.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry Kelleher sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $29,298.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,727 shares of company stock valued at $919,238 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

