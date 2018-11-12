Northern Trust Corp Has $9.66 Million Position in Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kindred Healthcare were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 31,677 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 368.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 1,418,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Healthcare stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $11.90.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems.

