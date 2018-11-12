Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $134,000. KHP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $107.73 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

