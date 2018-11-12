Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,947 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 148,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 51,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Basico alerts:

SBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Companhia de Saneamento Basico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SBS opened at $7.14 on Monday. Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.17). Companhia de Saneamento Basico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Basico will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/northern-trust-corp-raises-stake-in-companhia-de-saneamento-basico-sbs.html.

About Companhia de Saneamento Basico

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Basico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.