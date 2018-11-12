Northsight Capital (NCAP) vs. Omnicom Group (OMC) Critical Survey

Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) and Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northsight Capital and Omnicom Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northsight Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Omnicom Group 4 6 1 0 1.73

Omnicom Group has a consensus price target of $74.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.20%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than Northsight Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northsight Capital and Omnicom Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group $15.27 billion 1.11 $1.09 billion $5.10 14.82

Omnicom Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northsight Capital.

Dividends

Omnicom Group pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northsight Capital does not pay a dividend. Omnicom Group pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omnicom Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Northsight Capital and Omnicom Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A Omnicom Group 7.68% 41.70% 5.45%

Summary

Omnicom Group beats Northsight Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northsight Capital

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space. The company also operates MarijuanaRecipes.com, a Website where subscribers can find hundreds of recipes and ingredients for creating snacks, meals, and deserts using infused cannabis; WikiWeed.com, an informational, user-driven wiki focused on recreational and medical marijuana topics and information that allows collaborative editing of its content and structure by users; MarijuanaMD.com, a directory of medical doctors who are willing to issue medical marijuana cards to patients; and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com, a directory of the company's Websites. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services. The company's services also include direct, entertainment, experiential, field, interactive, mobile, multi-cultural, non-profit, shopper, promotional, retail, search engine, social media, and sports and event marketing services; and investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, organizational communications, package design, product placement, public affairs, public relations, and merchandising and point of sale services. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. Omnicom Group Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

