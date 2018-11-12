Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1,676.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $107.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,531,517.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $1,906,542.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,329.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

