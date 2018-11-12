NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 45.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at about $287,000.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NuVasive from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

NUVA opened at $57.93 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.45.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

