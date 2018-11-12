NVIDIA (NVDA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.10.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $16.13 on Monday, hitting $189.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,392,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,863,300. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $176.01 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $105,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

