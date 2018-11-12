O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 1,415.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Mallinckrodt worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,649,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,422,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,531,000 after buying an additional 345,385 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,338,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,288,000 after buying an additional 1,218,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,675,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,918,000 after buying an additional 48,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after buying an additional 563,419 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.53.

Shares of MNK stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

