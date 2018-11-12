O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of TechTarget worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in TechTarget by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on TechTarget from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $464.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.93. TechTarget Inc has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 562,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,284,196.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don Hawk sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $282,488.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,865.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,569,923. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

