Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 137,580 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 473,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $16,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,033,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,375,000 after acquiring an additional 204,401 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,242,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,279,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,266,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

ACHC stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.46 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 41,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,883,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

