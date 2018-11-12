Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Saia Inc (SAIA)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Saia worth $14,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 1,043.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $210,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

SAIA opened at $63.71 on Monday. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

