Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $19,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 197,968 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

ROST stock opened at $102.76 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total transaction of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $962,665.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

