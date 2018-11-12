Oil States International (OIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by SunTrust Banks

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OIS. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oil States International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.04. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $38.95.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oil States International will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian E. Taylor sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $81,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

