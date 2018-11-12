OKCash (OK) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $41,480.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006446 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00023588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00303361 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001463 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,254,986 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

