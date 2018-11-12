Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,798. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 162,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 83,918 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 407,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 73,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.