Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 164,935 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 374,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Chou Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,818,000.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $52.50 on Monday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $54.49.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $904.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.05 million.

In other news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $227,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,816 shares of company stock worth $290,273. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAVE. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/olstein-capital-management-l-p-has-6-74-million-stake-in-spirit-airlines-incorporated-save.html.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.