Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 191,887 Shares of Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,887 shares during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C accounts for about 1.9% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,143,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,911 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,567,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,469,000 after acquiring an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,788 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,746,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after acquiring an additional 195,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.19. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

