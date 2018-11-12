Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Position Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,134 shares during the period. Omnicell accounts for about 1.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $34,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $396,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,666.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,248. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $71.80 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, MED boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

