OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

OCX opened at $1.90 on Monday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

OCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. MED initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

