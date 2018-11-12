Ooma Inc (OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to report sales of $31.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.91 million and the lowest is $31.64 million. Ooma posted sales of $28.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $126.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.11 million to $126.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $138.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.66 million to $140.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.23 on Monday. Ooma has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $17.50.

In other news, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,944.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,282 shares of company stock valued at $742,804 in the last ninety days. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ooma by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ooma by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ooma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

