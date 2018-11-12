Ophir Energy Plc (OPHR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 71.17 ($0.93).

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPHR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ophir Energy from GBX 53 ($0.69) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ophir Energy from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ophir Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ophir Energy from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ophir Energy to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd.

Shares of OPHR opened at GBX 36.20 ($0.47) on Monday. Ophir Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.75 ($1.23).

In other Ophir Energy news, insider David Davies purchased 130,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £49,711.22 ($64,956.51). Also, insider Vivien Gibney purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £11,400 ($14,896.12).

About Ophir Energy

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

