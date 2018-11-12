Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,345 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $101,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $125,338,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $220,000.
A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.
In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of WSM opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $73.99.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
