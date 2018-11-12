Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,345 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $101,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $125,338,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $175,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $220,000.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 24,323 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $1,675,368.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,530.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $64.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/12/oppenheimer-co-inc-purchases-shares-of-3345-williams-sonoma-inc-wsm.html.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.